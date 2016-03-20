Edge Technology in forex trading

EDGE allows Pepperstone clients direct Interbank Trading via MetaTrader 4 – The world's favourite FX trading platform.

The EDGE Environment is the most comprehensive, highest-performance portfolio of enterprise Forex Trading Technology for clients who seek to unlock unparalleled execution acceleration and reduced spreads.

Up to 12x improvement in execution speed, Up to 10x latency reduction with additional optical fibre connections to Interbank Servers in New York. New One-Click MT4 order window for Ultra-Fast Trade Placement.

Pepperstone Price Improvement (PPI) Technology intelligently routes FX orders to detect market-hot spots and deliver optimal prices. Gain a complete market view with 57 Additional Tradable Currency Pairs. New Market Depth display in MT4 enables analysis of FX market order book and liquidity.

New Dark Pool Liquidity access and enhanced interbank connectivity means EDGE Spreads are tighter – delivering cost savings on every trade for our Clients. Transparent and seamless access to the global currency market has never been more accessible to retail FX Traders than with EDGE.

Why serious and sincere traders choose Pepperstone ?

Because, In volatile, fast-moving markets, prices can change extremely quickly. If prices move to your advantage as you're placing a trade, Pepperstone Price Improvement (PPI) Price Improvement technology can automatically fill your order at the more favourable level.

Step 01



You place a trade at the current market price through our online trading platform.

Step 02



The market price may move in your favour between the time the trade is placed and the time it is executed.

Step 03



Pepperstone's Price Improvement technology detects the favourable price movement. If possible, your price is filled at the improved level.

Pepperstone don't requote - Pepperstone just give you the better price.

Open Live Account or Demo Account and be a part of world largest forex regulated broker and enjoy super powerful trading server.

This valuable information brought to you from www.pepperstone.com