The Greenback Remains Technically Vulnerable

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The US dollar had a difficult week. The price action after the ECB meeting had undermined the technical tone, and the dollar took another leg down after the FOMC moved closer to the market expectation by reducing the number of rate hikes the median official thinks will be appropriate this year from four to two. The US Dollar Index fell for the third consecutive week and the fifth week of the past seven. The minor gains ahead of the weekend failed to improve the technical tone. Technical indicators warn of additional losses. However, the market is ... READ MORE