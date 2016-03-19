All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts Results Forecast USDCAD 19/3/2016 19 March 2016, 08:12 Fered Jason 0 101 Results Forecast USDCAD 19/3/2016Results Forecast: +500 PIPS #usdcad Source To add comments, please log in or register WHY IS SQUIDGRID_AI A ROBUST AND PROFITABLE GRID Trading Systems 318 0 🤖🔥🏆 BEST METATRADER 4 EAS | TOP GPT AI TRADING SYSTEM +408% PROFIT TRADES | 100% ALGO TRADING 🔥 (EA STRATEGY) Trading Strategies 2257 1 🔥🏆🤖 BEST METATRADER 4 EAs | TOP GPT AI TRADING SYSTEM +408% PROFIT TRADES | 100% ALGO TRADING 🔥 (EA STRATEGY) Trading Strategies 1021 0 1 #USDCAD: Time For Pullback Analytics & Forecasts 361 0 1 #USDCAD: Important Breakout Analytics & Forecasts 396 0 1 #USDCAD: Important Breakout Analytics & Forecasts 413 0 Just revealed, how to determine the reversal point more effectively based on MCS Analytics & Forecasts 2294 25 Trade Plan | USDCAD | Buy when price falls at actual Support Analytics & Forecasts 821 8 USD/CAD: the uptrend remains in force Analytics & Forecasts 427 0 2 USD/CAD: The Bank of Canada will decide on the interest rate Analytics & Forecasts 385 0 1 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 14 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 22 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 28 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 22 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 28 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 37 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 33 0 218 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 57 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 49 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB