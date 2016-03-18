AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis

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The AUD/USD continued to soar Thursday/Friday, reaching a nine-month high on the back of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s dovish comments about interest rates. To recap, the Fed held interest rates steady on Thursday in a widely expected move. But the central bank indicated it would hike rates only twice this year, down from an earlier projection of four times. With the U.S. Dollar dropping to a five-month low on the news, the price of U.S. dollar-priced commodities such as iron ore and crude oil soared. This helped the commodity-linked Australian Dollar. It also may cause a headache for the ... READ MORE