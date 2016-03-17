AUD/USD may have cleared the way for 0.8000

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Earlier this week, we wrote a piece on the AUD/USD highlighting the potential for a pullback after China's industrial production growth eased more than expected (click HERE for details). With China being Australia’s largest trading partner, the disappointing data did in fact cause the Aussie dollar to ease in the first half of the week. But things changed dramatically on Wednesday as the US dollar slumped after the FOMC appeared to be more dovish than expected, which helped to push expectations about the next Federal Reserve rate increase further out. On top of this, fresh data out of ... READ MORE