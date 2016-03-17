Australian Feb Employment Report: Total Jobs Disappoint, Full Time Bright Spot

Australia published flat employment figures for the month of February, with the ABS reporting a minimal 0.3k increase in total employment (seasonally adjusted) vs -10k expected by Reuters.



Full-time jobs came in at 15.9k vs -40.3k last (revised), while part-time saw a decline of -15.6k. Australian unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.8% vs 6% expected, with the participation rate at 64.9% vs 65.1% last (revised).



February Key Points



TREND ESTIMATES (MONTHLY CHANGE)



Employment increased 11,400 to 11,903,100.



Unemployment decreased 700 to 736,600.



Unemployment rate remained steady at 5.8%.



Participation rate remained steady at 65.1% from a revised January 2016 estimate.



Monthly hours worked in all jobs increased 2.5 million hours to 1,653.6 million hours.



SEASONALLY ADJUSTED ESTIMATES (MONTHLY CHANGE)



Employment increased 300 to 11,884,000. Full-time employment increased 15,900 to 8,192,600 and part-time employment decreased 15,600 to 3,691,500.



Unemployment decreased 27,300 to 732,600. The number of unemployed persons looking for full-time work decreased 18,200 to 525,200 and the number of unemployed persons only looking for part-time work decreased 9,100 to 207,400.



Unemployment rate decreased 0.2 pts to 5.8%.



Participation rate decreased 0.2 pts to 64.9%.



Monthly hours worked in all jobs decreased 2.0 million hours to 1,652.6 million hours.



LABOUR UNDERUTILISATION (QUARTERLY CHANGE)



Trend estimates: The labour force underutilisation rate decreased 0.1 pts to 14.2%.



Seasonally adjusted estimates: The labour force underutilisation rate decreased 0.1 pts to 14.2%. The male labour force underutilisation rate decreased 0.1 pts to 12.3%. The female labour force underutilisation rate decreased 0.3 pts to 16.4%, based on unrounded estimates.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

