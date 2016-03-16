Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

16 March 2016, 23:31
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points Daily

Last Updated: Mar 17, 1:25 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.08041.098861.110511.117321.128971.135781.15424
USD/JPY109.906111.394111.957112.882113.445114.37115.858
GBP/USD1.375171.397241.411391.419311.433461.441381.46345
USD/CHF0.948090.964440.970340.980790.986690.997141.01349
EUR/CHF1.088451.092041.093841.095631.097431.099221.10281
AUD/USD0.721440.736070.745420.75070.760050.765330.77996
USD/CAD1.257171.288411.298891.319651.330131.350891.38213
NZD/USD0.634770.651250.661570.667730.678050.684210.70069
EUR/GBP0.777440.781930.784410.786420.78890.790910.7954
EUR/JPY124.278125.185125.739126.092126.646126.999127.906
GBP/JPY157.767159.044159.742160.321161.019161.598162.875
CHF/JPY113.177114.071114.551114.965115.445115.859116.753
GBP/CHF1.379581.386471.389121.393361.396011.400251.40714
USD/SEK7.946058.098628.152918.251198.305488.403768.55633
USD/NOK8.16468.329578.384718.494548.549688.659518.82448
EUR/AUD1.464211.475761.480611.487311.492161.498861.51041
EUR/CAD1.442341.458571.4641.47481.480231.491031.50726
AUD/CAD0.971350.981480.984880.991610.995011.001741.01187
AUD/JPY83.05383.91484.43784.77585.29885.63686.497
CAD/JPY82.7984.13985.02385.48886.37286.83788.186

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.