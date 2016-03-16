FXWIREPRO: EUR/JPY Struggles to Extend Gains Above 126 Handle

EUR/JPY is seeing a small recovery after 2 consecutive sessions of losses, but upside in the pair capped at 126 handle .

is seeing a small recovery after 2 consecutive sessions of losses, but upside in the pair capped at . The pair is struggling to extend gains beyond the 126 handle and has currently slipped from session highs to trade around 125.83 levels.

Upside finds resistance at 126, 126.23 (5-DMA) and further above at 126.60 (trendline). Any bullishness only on breaks above 126.60.

On the downside supports are aligned at 125.45 (10-DMA), 125.09 (Mar 15th lows) and then 125.01 (Feb 19th lows).

RSI strength seen and major moving averages are biased higher, but Stochs have rolled over from overbought levels and correction could extend.

Break above 126.60 could take the pair to 127.17 (50% Fib retrace of 132.287 to 122.058 fall).





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

