FOMC is Here: How toTtrade it? – TDS

Research Team at TDS, suggests that the overall tone of the March FOMC meeting should be mixed, reflecting a Fed that is comfortable enough with the recent easing in financial conditions to reassert its tightening bias.



Key Quotes



“Nevertheless, with global growth uncertainties continuing to linger, the tone is likely to remain cautious. TD’s base-case is for the median 2016 dot to shift lower to three hikes from four, while the risk assessment should signal a slight dovish leaning. This will keep a June hike alive.



On the hawkish outcome, the Fed could play up the recent firming in inflation as they set the stage for an April hike. Conversely, an explicit mention of “downside risks” in the statement and a downshift in the 2016 hike projection for the Fed’s core members will be seen as quite dovish.



Yellen is likely to strike a balanced to slight dovish tone in the press conference. Particularly, she is likely to highlight the risks to the outlook from lingering global growth uncertainties.”







(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

