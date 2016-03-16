Kuroda says BOJ has room to cut rates to around -0.5 percent

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Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said there is room to slash interest rates to around minus 0.5 percent, countering a growing suspicion that public criticism over January's decision to adopt negative rates will prevent him from pursuing with the policy. Speaking in parliament, Kuroda said he cannot indicate which policy tools the BOJ would use in case it decided to expand stimulus again as the decision would depend on economic conditions at the time. "Of course, there's a possibility that we will decide to cut interest rates ... READ MORE