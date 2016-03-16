Pivot Points-Daily
Market News

Pivot Points-Daily

16 March 2016, 03:59
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
111

Pivot Points-Daily

Last Updated: Mar 16, 5:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.099341.10471.107731.110061.113091.115421.12078
USD/JPY110.26111.772112.435113.284113.947114.796116.308
GBP/USD1.386281.402991.408921.41971.425631.436411.45312
USD/CHF0.977670.982350.984590.987030.989270.991710.99639
EUR/CHF1.090441.093181.09481.095921.097541.098661.1014
AUD/USD0.730920.739220.742350.747520.750650.755820.76412
USD/CAD1.304961.319341.327351.333721.341731.34811.36248
NZD/USD0.642740.652480.656110.662220.665850.671960.6817
EUR/GBP0.761780.772010.778470.782240.78870.792470.8027
EUR/JPY122.601124.209124.941125.817126.549127.425129.033
GBP/JPY154.031157.433158.742160.835162.144164.237167.639
CHF/JPY111.922113.351113.942114.78115.371116.209117.638
GBP/CHF1.362831.381691.388671.400551.407531.419411.43827
USD/SEK8.202638.264118.287718.325598.349198.387078.44855
USD/NOK8.29678.41228.47788.52778.59338.64328.7587
EUR/AUD1.448631.466831.477941.485031.496141.503231.52143
EUR/CAD1.447851.464331.473811.480811.490291.497291.51377
AUD/CAD0.984690.990670.993120.996650.99911.002631.00861
AUD/JPY81.08682.85483.58784.62285.35586.3988.158
CAD/JPY81.52883.20983.94684.8985.62786.57188.252

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.