BoJ in 'Wait-and-See' Mode, Removes Negative Rates Language

Following last month's surprising decision, today's Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting saw no changes, keeping the interest rate at -0.1% and maintaining 80 trln yen base money target. The vote on negative rates was 7-2, while the vote on more asset purchases was 8-1.



Headlines



Maintains 80 trln yen base money target and 0.1 pct negative interest rate



To review once every 3 months ratio of reserves for which negative interest rate will be applied



BOJ says will exempt money reserve funds (MRF) from negative interest rates



Removes language from its statement that it will cut interest rates further into negative territory if judged necessary



BOJ will take additional easing steps in 3 dimensions of quantity, quality and interest rate, if needed to hit price target



Economy continues to recover moderately as a trend



Pickup in exports has recently paused



Industrial production has continued to be more or less flat



Inflation expectations rising from longer-term perspective but have recently weakened



Japan's economy likely to expand moderately as a trend

Uncertainty on emerging economies, impact of fed policy on markets among risks to outlook



Global markets have remained volatile



Must pay attention to risk that market volatility hurts business confidence, delays a shift from deflationary mindset



Will apply zero rates to twice the size of increase in loans banks offer under boj's loan support programme



Exemption of MRF from negative rate will take effect from May





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

