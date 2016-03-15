BoJ in 'Wait-and-See' Mode, Removes Negative Rates Language
Following last month's surprising decision, today's Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting saw no changes, keeping the interest rate at -0.1% and maintaining 80 trln yen base money target. The vote on negative rates was 7-2, while the vote on more asset purchases was 8-1.
Headlines
Maintains 80 trln yen base money target and 0.1 pct negative interest rate
To review once every 3 months ratio of reserves for which negative interest rate will be applied
BOJ says will exempt money reserve funds (MRF) from negative interest rates
Removes language from its statement that it will cut interest rates further into negative territory if judged necessary
BOJ will take additional easing steps in 3 dimensions of quantity, quality and interest rate, if needed to hit price target
Economy continues to recover moderately as a trend
Pickup in exports has recently paused
Industrial production has continued to be more or less flat
Inflation expectations rising from longer-term perspective but have recently weakened
Japan's economy likely to expand moderately as a trend
Uncertainty on emerging economies, impact of fed policy on markets among risks to outlook
Global markets have remained volatile
Must pay attention to risk that market volatility hurts business confidence, delays a shift from deflationary mindset
Will apply zero rates to twice the size of increase in loans banks offer under boj's loan support programme
Exemption of MRF from negative rate will take effect from May
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)