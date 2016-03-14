What the Fed Will and Won't Do This Week

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The Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week will be closely watched, particularly after the stimulative measures taken by the European Central Bank last week. Here are some steps that U.S. central bankers will and won't take, and particularly those of greatest interest to financial markets: Fed officials will note the continued recovery of the U.S. economy, led by strong job creation, but without sounding the all-clear on wages and inflation (both remain too low). They will reiterate concerns about global economic weakness but ... READ MORE