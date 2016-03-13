College Students Take Up Challenge of Outsmarting the Fed
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College Students Take Up Challenge of Outsmarting the Fed

13 March 2016, 23:05
Francis Dogbe
Francis Dogbe
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The labor market is strengthening, but inflation remains stubbornly below target and financial conditions are volatile," Daniella Gambino, 22 years old, told listeners gathered in the Federal Reserve's chandeliered boardroom in Washington. Katherine Craig, 21, said her colleagues were considering "the risk of premature tightening" and discussed an option that "prescribes low rates until inflation shows clear signs of picking up." As Fed officials were weighing what to do with interest rates ahead of their... READ MORE
#Fed, market