UK economic growth forecast cut by BCC

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has downgraded its growth forecast for the UK economy, blaming "global headwinds and uncertainty". It now expects the UK's economy to grow by 2.2% this year, down from a previous estimate of 2.5%. The BCC also cut its growth forecast for 2017 to 2.3% from 2.5%, and expects growth of 2.4% in 2018. It said the downgrade was due to weaker growth in most areas of the economy, reflecting the global slowdown. The business body said it expected services and consumer spending to... READ MORE