Did Financial Markets Misunderstand ECB President Draghi?
Talking Points:
- Commodity Dollars rise, Yen slumps as risk appetite firms in Asia
- Risk-on mood may reflect re-evaluation of new ECB policy regime
- S&P 500 futures hint sentiment rebound to continue into week-end
Risk appetite trends shaped FX market price action in overnight trade. The sentiment-geared Australian, Canadian and New Zealand Dollars traded higher alongside stock prices while the anti-risk Japanese Yenunderperformed. The MSCI Asia Pacific regional benchmark equity index rose 0.8 percent as markets digested yesterday’s ECB monetary policy announcement.
The central bank delivered an aggressive stimulus boost but an initially positive market reaction soured after President Mario Draghi suggested negative deposit rates had reached a floor. Traders appeared to take that to mean the ECB is out of ammunition. Draghi explicitly said the bank’s focus will shift from rates to unconventional easing however, meaning he was not signaling that further measures are out of the question.
With that in mind, overnight price action may reflect traders’ re-evaluation of the ECB President’s remarks and the subsequent conclusion that the risk-off push triggered during his press conference was ill-conceived. S&P 500 futures are pointing decidedly higher, hinting that the chipper mood may continue into the week-end. The economic calendar is relatively thin, offering few roadblocks to established momentum.
Meaningful trend development seems unlikely however. Traders are probably too shell-shocked after breakneck volatility in the wake of surprising RBNZ and ECB meeting outcomes to commit to a strong bias ahead of next week’s FOMC policy announcement. Indeed, even an as-expected BOC rate decision drove sharp price swings, underscoring sentiment’s sensitivity to policy trends.
Are markets behaving as DailyFX expected so far in 2016? See our annual forecast to find out!
Asia Session
GMT
CCY
EVENT
ACT
EXP
PREV
21:30
BusinessNZ Manufacturing PMI (FEB)
56.0
-
58.0
21:45
NZD
Food Prices (MoM) (FEB)
-0.6%
-
2.0%
23:32
NZD
REINZ House Sales (YoY) (FEB)
5.7%
-
4.3%
23:50
BSI Large All Industry (QoQ) (1Q)
-3.2
-
4.6
23:50
JPY
BSI Large Manufacturing (QoQ) (1Q)
-7.9
-
3.8
European Session
GMT
CCY
EVENT
EXP
PREV
IMPACT
07:00
German CPI (MoM) (FEB F)
0.4%
0.4%
Medium
07:00
EUR
German CPI (YoY) (FEB F)
0.0%
0.0%
Medium
07:00
EUR
German CPI - EU Harmonized (MoM) (FEB F)
0.4%
0.4%
Low
07:00
EUR
German CPI - EU Harmonized (YoY) (FEB F)
-0.2%
-0.2%
Low
09:30
Visible Trade Balance (£/Mn) (JAN)
-10300
-9917
Medium
09:30
GBP
Trade Balance Non EU (£/Mn) (JAN)
-2650
-2357
Low
09:30
GBP
Trade Balance (£/Mn) (JAN)
-3000
-2709
Low
09:30
GBP
Construction Output (MoM) (JAN)
0.2%
1.5%
Low
09:30
GBP
Construction Output (YoY) (JAN)
-1.7%
0.5%
Low
Critical Levels
CCY
Supp 3
Supp 2
Supp 1
Pivot Point
Res 1
Res 2
Res 3
1.0281
1.0677
1.0927
1.1073
1.1323
1.1469
1.1865
1.3841
1.4040
1.4160
1.4239
1.4359
1.4438
1.4637