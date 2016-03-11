Pivot Points-Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points-Hourly

11 March 2016, 00:20
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points-Hourly

Last Updated: Mar 11, 2:15 am +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.115791.116761.117311.117731.118281.11871.11967
USD/JPY112.865113.011113.074113.157113.22113.303113.449
GBP/USD1.425891.427031.427741.428171.428881.429311.43045
USD/CHF0.980230.982360.983380.984490.985510.986620.98875
EUR/CHF1.096251.098351.099331.100451.101431.102551.10465
AUD/USD0.743240.744190.744710.745140.745660.746090.74704
USD/CAD1.329131.33141.33231.333671.334571.335941.33821
NZD/USD0.663120.664650.665570.666180.66710.667710.66924
EUR/GBP0.781270.781840.782120.782410.782690.782980.78355
EUR/JPY126.145126.322126.405126.499126.582126.676126.853
GBP/JPY161.08161.349161.483161.618161.752161.887162.156
CHF/JPY114.367114.601114.714114.835114.948115.069115.303
GBP/CHF1.399761.402891.404481.406021.407611.409151.41228
USD/SEK8.29688.3328.35358.36728.38878.40248.4376
USD/NOK8.44258.475038.488318.507568.520848.540098.57262
EUR/AUD1.493281.496331.497961.499381.501011.502431.50548
EUR/CAD1.482111.486381.488341.490651.492611.494921.49919
AUD/CAD0.986730.99030.991930.993870.99550.997441.00101
AUD/JPY84.00684.1684.24284.31484.39684.46884.622
CAD/JPY84.20284.48784.64984.77284.93485.05785.342

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.