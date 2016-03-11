Support & Resistance Update - Indexes
Market News

Support & Resistance Update - Indexes

11 March 2016, 00:16
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
110

Support & Resistance Update - Indexes

Last updated: Mar 10, 2:40 pm +03:00
S

S - Strong

   |    

M - Moderate

   |    

W - Weak

     
     
SPX500
SPX500: Will the Fed Feed the Bulls, or Set Them Out to Pasture?
S11961.95MR32043.50M
S21949.48SR22021.12S
S31925.50MR11998.40M
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
GER30
DAX 30: Will Cutting Rates and Adding More QE Be Enough?
S19614WR310395M
S29336MR210164S
S39122MR19931S
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
UK100
FTSE 100 Trades Sideways Ahead of Today’s ECB Meeting
S16034MR36449S
S25839SR26322S
S35598MR16222W
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
AUS200
AUS200 Momentum Pauses after Break of Double Top
S15074.00WR35704.80S
S24918.40MR25391.50S
S34754.00SR15293.00M
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%