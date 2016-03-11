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Support & Resistance Update - Indexes
Last updated: Mar 10, 2:40 pm +03:00
S
S - Strong
|
M - Moderate
|
W - Weak
SPX500
SPX500: Will the Fed Feed the Bulls, or Set Them Out to Pasture?
SPX500: Will the Fed Feed the Bulls, or Set Them Out to Pasture?
|S1
|1961.95
|M
|R3
|2043.50
|M
|S2
|1949.48
|S
|R2
|2021.12
|S
|S3
|1925.50
|M
|R1
|1998.40
|M
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
GER30
DAX 30: Will Cutting Rates and Adding More QE Be Enough?
DAX 30: Will Cutting Rates and Adding More QE Be Enough?
|S1
|9614
|W
|R3
|10395
|M
|S2
|9336
|M
|R2
|10164
|S
|S3
|9122
|M
|R1
|9931
|S
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
UK100
FTSE 100 Trades Sideways Ahead of Today’s ECB Meeting
FTSE 100 Trades Sideways Ahead of Today’s ECB Meeting
|S1
|6034
|M
|R3
|6449
|S
|S2
|5839
|S
|R2
|6322
|S
|S3
|5598
|M
|R1
|6222
|W
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%
AUS200
AUS200 Momentum Pauses after Break of Double Top
AUS200 Momentum Pauses after Break of Double Top
|S1
|5074.00
|W
|R3
|5704.80
|S
|S2
|4918.40
|M
|R2
|5391.50
|S
|S3
|4754.00
|S
|R1
|5293.00
|M
Trend
Down
Volatility
100%