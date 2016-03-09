GBP/JPY Retakes 160.00 Handle Ahead of UK Data

The buying interest in Sterling spiked ahead of the UK data release, pushing the GBP/JPY pair back above 160.00 levels.



Trades positive on the day



The cross now trades moderately positive on the day near 160.20 levels. The offered tone around JPY also weakened as European stocks strengthened in anticipation of ECB’s big bazooka tomorrow.



Sterling is being pushed higher as well as markets price-in the possibility of a better-than-expected manufacturing production, given the January manufacturing PMI had printed at 3-month high.



GBP/JPY Technical Levels



The immediate support is seen at 159.70 (10-DMA), under which the cross could drop to 158.55 (Feb 26 high). On the other hand, a break above 5-DMA at 160.91 would expose 161.56 (Feb 17 low).





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)





