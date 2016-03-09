Asian Stocks Dive for 2nd Day on Oil Sell-off

Themarkets crumbled for the second straight session this Wednesday after risk-off sentiment remained in full swing in response to the, while nervousness ahead ofalso weighs down on the regional indices.



The Japanese benchmark index, the Nikkei 225, drops -1.59% to 16,515 points, as the Japanese currency continues to remain bid on the back of safe-haven flows. Meanwhile, USD/JPY trades modestly flat at 112.60 levels.



The Australian stocks ditched their Asian counterpart and traded moderately higher, with the ASX 200 index up 0.33% to 5,124. While the Chinese equities extended the previous sell-off as worries over economic slowdown resurfaced after Chinese trade numbers worsened last month. While a weaker yuan fix by the PBOC also failed to lift the sentiment. The Shanghai Composite drops -2.42%, Shenzhen’s CSI300 slides -2.47%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng falls -0.57%.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)