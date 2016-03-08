UK Permanent Job Placement Growth At 3-Month High



Permanent job placements in the U.K. grew at the fastest pace in three months in February, the Report on Jobs compiled by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and Markit Economics showed Tuesday.



The number of people placed in permanent jobs climbed further in February. Moreover, the rate of expansion quickened slightly, reaching a three-month high.



Temporary and contract staff billings also increased in February at the same pace as in the preceding month.



At the same time, the availability of staff for both permanent and temporary/contract roles continued to fall in February. Nonetheless, rates of decline eased in each case to the slowest in at least two years.



Overall vacancies increased at the sharpest pace in six months in February.



Considering the regional and sector variation, the Midlands posting the fastest rise in placements in February, while the slowest growth was reported in London.





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