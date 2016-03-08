Oil is Strong, Rising Above $40 and 6% Overnight

explained that crude oil prices were strong.



"Brent crude rose above USD40/bbl for the first time since December. Sentiment continues to improve as discussion about a production freeze lingers.



Russia’s Energy Minister said major producers plan to meet between 20 March and 1 April. In the US, crude oil output is finally shows signs of declining, forcing speculators to cut shorts.Speculators reduced short positions in WTI crude by 15% in the week ended 1 March.(Market News Provided by FXstreet)