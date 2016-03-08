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Oil is Strong, Rising Above $40 and 6% Overnight
Analysts at ANZ explained that crude oil prices were strong.
Key Quotes:
Russia’s Energy Minister said major producers plan to meet between 20 March and 1 April. In the US, crude oil output is finally shows signs of declining, forcing speculators to cut shorts.
Speculators reduced short positions in WTI crude by 15% in the week ended 1 March.
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)
Analysts at ANZ explained that crude oil prices were strong.
Key Quotes:
Russia’s Energy Minister said major producers plan to meet between 20 March and 1 April. In the US, crude oil output is finally shows signs of declining, forcing speculators to cut shorts.
"Brent crude rose above USD40/bbl for the first time since December. Sentiment continues to improve as discussion about a production freeze lingers.
Speculators reduced short positions in WTI crude by 15% in the week ended 1 March.
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)