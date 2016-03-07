Australian Dollar Recovers Against Majors

Thetrimmed its early losses against its major rivals in Europe on Monday.Thebounced off to 0.7430 against the greenback, 1.4743 against the euro, 84.39 against the yen and 0.9925 against the loonie, from its previous lows of 0.7393, 1.4854, 83.90 and 0.9861, respectively.The aussie extended rally to a new 3-month high of 1.0984 against the NZ dollar, reversing from its early low of 1.0891.

The aussie is likely to find resistance around 0.76 against the greenback, 1.46 against the euro, 86.00 against the yen, 1.01 against the loonie and 1.105 against the kiwi.

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