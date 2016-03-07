Entry in 7 March 2016
Analytics & Forecasts

Entry in 7 March 2016

7 March 2016, 13:01
Ali Mohammadi
Ali Mohammadi
0
154

New Entry of PIVBOLL:

Type: Sell

Entry:125.30

TP1: 124:30

TP2:123:20

TP3: .....

 Exit:

#PIVBOLL, Dr A Mohammadi