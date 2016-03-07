Pivot Points MONTHLY
Market News

Pivot Points MONTHLY

7 March 2016, 05:05
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
144

Pivot Points

MONTHLY


Last Updated: Mar 7, 7:03 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD0.989741.045881.066511.102021.122651.158161.2143
USD/JPY93.993104.512108.585115.031119.104125.55136.069
GBP/USD1.247081.330421.360751.413761.444091.49711.58044
USD/CHF0.878510.937360.967590.996211.026441.055061.11391
EUR/CHF1.017291.056231.070511.095171.109451.134111.17305
AUD/USD0.65520.683760.698840.712320.72740.740880.76944
USD/CAD1.246271.308421.330981.370571.393131.432721.49487
NZD/USD0.594940.627620.643240.66030.675920.692980.72566
EUR/GBP0.69490.735150.758060.77540.798310.815650.8559
EUR/JPY106.507116.077119.282125.647128.852135.217144.787
GBP/JPY121.551141.851149.298162.151169.598182.451202.751
CHF/JPY101.126107.915110.356114.704117.145121.493128.282
GBP/CHF1.204211.308361.34841.412511.452551.516661.62081
USD/SEK7.977688.238968.401288.500248.662568.761529.0228
USD/NOK8.002178.316678.502738.631178.817238.945679.26017
EUR/AUD1.335851.445121.483661.554391.592931.663661.77293
EUR/CAD1.263161.386751.429341.510341.552931.633931.75752
AUD/CAD0.903410.938960.952610.974510.988161.010061.04561
AUD/JPY64.12272.76576.60181.40885.24490.05198.694
CAD/JPY67.6175.38279.27683.15487.04890.92698.698

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.