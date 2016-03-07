Pivot Points WEEKLY
Market News

Pivot Points WEEKLY

7 March 2016, 05:03
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
121

Pivot Points

WEEKLY

    Last Updated: Mar 7, 7:02 am +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.052011.073791.086931.095571.108711.117351.13913
USD/JPY108.685111.085112.425113.485114.825115.885118.285
GBP/USD1.327491.368811.39551.410131.436821.451451.49277
USD/CHF0.962850.978780.985740.994711.001671.010641.02657
EUR/CHF1.061921.075641.084121.089361.097841.103081.1168
AUD/USD0.665630.69910.720920.732570.754390.766040.79951
USD/CAD1.284621.312381.321681.340141.349441.36791.39566
NZD/USD0.622260.647660.664320.673060.689720.698460.72386
EUR/GBP0.735790.756470.764640.777150.785320.797830.81851
EUR/JPY117.214120.745122.975124.276126.506127.807131.338
GBP/JPY147.479153.8157.815160.121164.136166.442172.763
CHF/JPY108.825111.363112.931113.901115.469116.439118.977
GBP/CHF1.331671.366751.389031.401831.424111.436911.47199
USD/SEK8.154428.339458.402328.524488.587358.709518.89454
USD/NOK8.003738.278938.372078.554138.647278.829339.10453
EUR/AUD1.367741.432341.45561.496941.52021.561541.62614
EUR/CAD1.404361.435791.450191.467221.481621.498651.53008
AUD/CAD0.910660.946010.96770.981361.003051.016711.05206
AUD/JPY72.82877.95781.24983.08686.37888.21593.344
CAD/JPY78.66681.65283.52884.63886.51487.62490.61

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.