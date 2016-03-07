Pivot Points-Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points-Hourly

7 March 2016, 05:00
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
124

Pivot Points

    Hourly

Last Updated: Mar 7, 6:30 am +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.097241.098051.098471.098861.099281.099671.10048
USD/JPY113.315113.504113.599113.693113.788113.882114.071
GBP/USD1.417791.419031.419751.420271.420991.421511.42275
USD/CHF0.992840.993350.993630.993860.994140.994370.99488
EUR/CHF1.090691.091491.091931.092291.092731.093091.09389
AUD/USD0.738820.739960.740650.74110.741790.742240.74338
USD/CAD1.332931.333761.334241.334591.335071.335421.33625
NZD/USD0.676350.678020.679070.679690.680740.681360.68303
EUR/GBP0.771570.772580.773040.773590.774050.77460.77561
EUR/JPY124.626124.786124.869124.946125.029125.106125.266
GBP/JPY160.89161.197161.353161.504161.66161.811162.118
CHF/JPY114.011114.189114.276114.367114.454114.545114.723
GBP/CHF1.409281.410491.411231.41171.412441.412911.41412
USD/SEK8.47278.47798.48048.48318.48568.48838.4935
USD/NOK8.47978.48588.48878.49198.49488.4988.5041
EUR/AUD1.478021.480191.481141.482361.483311.484531.4867
EUR/CAD1.462981.464851.465851.466721.467721.468591.47046
AUD/CAD0.985680.987420.98850.989160.990240.99090.99264
AUD/JPY83.99284.13484.21584.27684.35784.41884.56
CAD/JPY84.84185.00685.08685.17185.25185.33685.501

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.