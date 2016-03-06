QE, inflation and the BoE's unreliable boyfriend: seven years of record low rates

Seven years ago on Saturday (5 March), the Bank of England slashed interest rates to a record low of 0.5%. At the time, the cut and plans to pump billions of pounds of electronic money into the economy seemed like an emergency measure to cushion the UK from the global financial crisis. But borrowing costs are still at their record low and amid warnings that a new global slump is around the corner, Bank policymakers show no signs of raising rates any time soon. We look back over seven years of ultra-loose monetary policy: March 2009: The Bank of England cuts interest rates from...