Brexit fears further dent confidence at UK services firms

Worries about the EU referendum, turmoil on financial markets and a faltering global recovery have hit confidence among the UK’s services businesses and knocked their growth to a three-year low. A closely watched survey of companies in the UK’s biggest sector, which covers hairdressers to insurers, showed business activity and new work both expanded at the slowest rate since March 2013. That mirrored gloomy growth reports earlier on Thursday from services companies in China and the eurozone. The UK survey’s...