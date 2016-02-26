Pivot Points-Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points-Hourly

26 February 2016, 09:40
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
118

Pivot Points-Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 26, 11:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.102071.103831.104771.105591.106531.107351.10911
USD/JPY112.366112.59112.727112.814112.951113.038113.262
GBP/USD1.393271.395811.397311.398351.399851.400891.40343
USD/CHF0.986540.987560.988220.988580.989240.98960.99062
EUR/CHF1.089121.091031.092291.092941.09421.094851.09676
AUD/USD0.719340.720990.722030.722640.723680.724290.72594
USD/CAD1.350651.352191.352791.353731.354331.355271.35681
NZD/USD0.671790.673630.674840.675470.676680.677310.67915
EUR/GBP0.787680.789110.789730.790540.791160.791970.7934
EUR/JPY124.098124.413124.608124.728124.923125.043125.358
GBP/JPY156.705157.238157.56157.771158.093158.304158.837
CHF/JPY113.791113.947114.028114.103114.184114.259114.415
GBP/CHF1.375851.379171.381281.382491.38461.385811.38913
USD/SEK8.43328.451778.460118.470348.478688.488918.50748
USD/NOK8.55798.57968.58978.60138.61148.6238.6447
EUR/AUD1.520061.524961.526961.529861.531861.534761.53966
EUR/CAD1.489231.493011.494791.496791.498571.500571.50435
AUD/CAD0.974610.976420.977540.978230.979350.980040.98185
AUD/JPY80.9981.27281.44481.55481.72681.83682.118
CAD/JPY82.9583.14283.25983.33483.45183.52683.718

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.