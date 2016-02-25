no winning without lose

I see many signal providers with high profits, advising their signal as the best one. The reality is often different from this.

Many people are attracted by high profit chances that they do not think it could be just something not real. In fact, high profitable trading systems promising +1000% or more within one year are likely to be fake or, in some cases, just strategies without any kind of money management.

Try not to set a stop loss. You have a huge profit factor and a drawdown equal to zero... But it can happen really fast that you lose all your money with just one bad trade. This is just an example, but it is just a different point of view from those provided by such a signal provider.

Do Not trust anyone, my advice is to personally know the people promising you such profits and to deeply know their reliability according to their trading system strategies and the time they have been trading for.



You will never know if you will earn money by following a signal, but you can choose the most suitable for you... Maybe the best one for you is exactly the one promising +1000% in one year... That's not my case. I want to find a stable and durable way to make money, I do not like betting.



If I want to bet, I go to a casino!