Pivot Points_Daily
Market News

Pivot Points_Daily

23 February 2016, 09:26
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
130

Pivot Points_Daily



Last Updated: Feb 23, 11:00 am +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.080731.092891.097741.105051.10991.117211.12937
USD/JPY110.95111.914112.379112.878113.343113.842114.806
GBP/USD1.367241.39211.403431.416961.428291.441821.46668
USD/CHF0.972550.984270.991760.995991.003481.007711.01943
EUR/CHF1.093231.097071.099511.100911.103351.104751.10859
AUD/USD0.697960.709080.715840.72020.726960.731320.74244
USD/CAD1.345851.358861.364631.371871.377641.384881.39789
NZD/USD0.647280.657650.663570.668020.673940.678390.68876
EUR/GBP0.764240.772110.775710.779980.783580.787850.79572
EUR/JPY122.394123.591124.023124.788125.22125.985127.182
GBP/JPY155.248157.676158.664160.104161.092162.532164.96
CHF/JPY110.954112.094112.474113.234113.614114.374115.514
GBP/CHF1.382371.396791.405231.411211.419651.425631.44005
USD/SEK8.339288.409988.451878.480688.522578.551388.62208
USD/NOK8.433658.51178.55268.589758.630658.66788.74585
EUR/AUD1.458461.496541.510951.534621.549031.57271.61078
EUR/CAD1.461121.488951.499921.516781.527751.544611.57244
AUD/CAD0.97130.980.985010.98870.993710.99741.0061
AUD/JPY77.73579.50180.52281.26782.28883.03384.799
CAD/JPY79.69980.95281.63382.20582.88683.45884.711

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.