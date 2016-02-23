Pivot Points-Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points-Hourly

23 February 2016, 09:25
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
104

Pivot Points-Hourly



Last Updated: Feb 23, 11:00 am +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.098731.100991.10231.103251.104561.105511.10777
USD/JPY111.589111.876112.002112.163112.289112.45112.737
GBP/USD1.404341.407411.408941.410481.412011.413551.41662
USD/CHF0.990530.992470.993240.994410.995180.996350.99829
EUR/CHF1.093471.095511.096311.097551.098351.099591.10163
AUD/USD0.720630.722110.722640.723590.724120.725070.72655
USD/CAD1.368081.370271.371641.372461.373831.374651.37684
NZD/USD0.665620.667040.667530.668460.668950.669880.6713
EUR/GBP0.777460.779760.781030.782060.783330.784360.78666
EUR/JPY122.996123.394123.575123.792123.973124.19124.588
GBP/JPY157.125157.665157.914158.205158.454158.745159.285
CHF/JPY112.146112.445112.616112.744112.915113.043113.342
GBP/CHF1.39481.39881.400451.40281.404451.40681.4108
USD/SEK8.467048.480538.48548.494028.498898.507518.521
USD/NOK8.549948.573648.581688.597348.605388.621048.64474
EUR/AUD1.517321.521111.523451.52491.527241.528691.53248
EUR/CAD1.507311.510891.513151.514471.516731.518051.52163
AUD/CAD0.990130.991590.992320.993050.993780.994510.99597
AUD/JPY80.49280.83280.96581.17281.30581.51281.852
CAD/JPY81.20281.46181.55481.7281.81381.97982.238

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.