|22 February 2016, Time of Writing: 09:00 am
Trader Daily Market Update
|Major Calendar News
|Vol.: Volatility; Prev.: Previous; Cons.: Consensus
|Key Support/Resistance Levels
|Latest News
GBPUSD opened this morning with a 120 pip gap down as comments over the weekend from London’s mayor Boris Johnson stated that he supported the UK leaving the EU. At the time of writing, the Pound is currently trading just below the 1.42 handle with further downside risk to come as European traders reach their desks. Meanwhile, oil is up nearly 2% in early trading, prompting USDCAD to come off its highs and trade around 1.375.
The new week starts off slow with European countries getting ready to publish manufacturing and services PMI figures, with the final figures for the EU zone forecasted at 52.1 for manufacturing and 53.4 for services. Also, the US will publish manufacturing data this evening which are projected to remain relatively unchanged at 52.3 vs last month’s 52.4 figure.
|Daily Technical Analysis
|Daily Technical Analysis is conducted using proprietary technology based on advanced methods of time-series analysis and custom build technical indicators. Detailed quantitative analysis of the market state on different timeframes let us accurately evaluate current Trend and Momentum. Going further we deduce the daily target from the multiple factors such as long and short term momentum, different volatility measures, mode of market behaviour and other characteristics. For a ranged market we will show a range instead of a single number.
|Daily Forecasts
*spot prices as of 07:00GMT
Daily Forecasts consists of both technical and fundamental analysis as well as a review of open sources from major FX contributors.
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