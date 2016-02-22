Trader Daily Market Update

GBPUSD opened this morning with a 120 pip gap down as comments over the weekend from London’s mayor Boris Johnson stated that he supported the UK leaving the EU. At the time of writing, the Pound is currently trading just below the 1.42 handle with further downside risk to come as European traders reach their desks. Meanwhile, oil is up nearly 2% in early trading, prompting USDCAD to come off its highs and trade around 1.375. The new week starts off slow with European countries getting ready to publish manufacturing and services PMI figures, with the final figures for the EU zone forecasted at 52.1 for manufacturing and 53.4 for services. Also, the US will publish manufacturing data this evening which are projected to remain relatively unchanged at 52.3 vs last month’s 52.4 figure.