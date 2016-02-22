Trader Daily Market Update
Analytics & Forecasts

Trader Daily Market Update

22 February 2016, 12:02
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
103
22 February 2016, Time of Writing: 09:00 am

Trader Daily Market Update

  
Major Calendar News
Time (GMT)NameCountryVol.Prev.        Cons.        Sentiment
08:00French Flash Manufacturing PMIEURMed.50.049.9Neutral
08:00French Flash Services PMIEURMed.50.350.4Neutral
08:30German Flash Manufacturing PMIEURMed.52.352.1Neutral
08:30German Flash Services PMIEURMed.55.054.4Neutral
09:00Flash Manufacturing PMIEURMed,52.352.1Neutral
09:00Flash Services PMIEURMed.53.653.4Neutral
14:45Flash Manufacturing PMIUSDMed.52.452.3Negative
Vol.: Volatility; Prev.: Previous; Cons.: Consensus
Key Support/Resistance Levels
H4R2R1PivotS1S2
EURUSD1.11831.11561.11111.10841.1038
GBPUSD1.45071.44551.43511.42971.4192
USDJPY113.60113.08112.69112.17111.80
AUDUSD0.72070.71770.71230.70930.7037
USDCAD1.38861.38231.37821.37191.3679
Latest News

GBPUSD opened this morning with a 120 pip gap down as comments over the weekend from London’s mayor Boris Johnson stated that he supported the UK leaving the EU. At the time of writing, the Pound is currently trading just below the 1.42 handle with further downside risk to come as European traders reach their desks. Meanwhile, oil is up nearly 2% in early trading, prompting USDCAD to come off its highs and trade around 1.375.

The new week starts off slow with European countries getting ready to publish manufacturing and services PMI figures, with the final figures for the EU zone forecasted at 52.1 for manufacturing and 53.4 for services. Also, the US will publish manufacturing data this evening which are projected to remain relatively unchanged at 52.3 vs last month’s 52.4 figure.

Daily Technical Analysis
 Summary:Trend:Momentum:Daily Target:Volatility (14D):
EURUSDNEUTRALSIDEWAYSNEUTRAL1.1040 - 1.118593 Pips
GBPUSDSELLSELLSELL1.4150161 Pips
USDJPYSELLSELLSELL112.00138 Pips
AUDUSDBUYBUYBUY0.720089 Pips
USDCADNEUTRALSELLBUY1.3645 - 1.3885145 Pips
Daily Technical Analysis is conducted using proprietary technology based on advanced methods of time-series analysis and custom build technical indicators. Detailed quantitative analysis of the market state on different timeframes let us accurately evaluate current Trend and Momentum. Going further we deduce the daily target from the multiple factors such as long and short term momentum, different volatility measures, mode of market behaviour and other characteristics. For a ranged market we will show a range instead of a single number.
Daily Forecasts
 Spot Price*Last Update1 Day1 Week1 Month
EURUSD1.110922/02/20161.10651.111.10
GBPUSD1.427922/02/20161.41501.421.42
USDJPY112.9222/02/2016113.10115115
AUDUSD0.716622/02/20160.71250.690.69
USDCAD1.374922/02/20161.37201.391.40

*spot prices as of 07:00GMT

Daily Forecasts consists of both technical and fundamental analysis as well as a review of open sources from major FX contributors. 