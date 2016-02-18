Roboforex is now in China

Dear Forex traders,

Glad to inform you that Roboforex now in China. Now they have a Representative office in the People's Republic of China. If you are from this country, you are most welcome to join with Roboforex to enjoy your live forex trading with Roboforex. Just have a look, which offer is waiting for you?

1. As a new clients, you will get $30 welcome bonus, you can test live trading environment with this broker without invest your pocket money. This bonus is not just an account decoration, you can withdrawal this bonus after qualify required trading volume. Not only that, whatever profit you will make, you can withdraw that profit amount any time. So, why should be late? Open an account and try this broker’s platform. Open an account: www.roboforex.com/registration

2. You can select more bonus amount while depositing your money. 50%, 100% and up to 115% bonus you can gain against your any numbers of deposit. Increase your fund with bonus and trade with more volume. Maximum amount of bonus $30,000 you can get from Roboforex. Open an account and get deposit bonus: www.roboforex.com/bonus.

3. You can get free VPS if you have only $300 in your account. Run your EA for 24 hours trading without spend any extra cost for VPS.