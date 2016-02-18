0
123
Pivot Points-Hourly
Last Updated: Feb 18, 3:00 pm +03:00
Symbol S3 S2 S1 P R1 R2 R3 EUR/USD 1.10369 1.1072 1.10842 1.11071 1.11193 1.11422 1.11773 USD/JPY 113.517 113.704 113.776 113.891 113.963 114.078 114.265 GBP/USD 1.42726 1.43163 1.43423 1.436 1.4386 1.44037 1.44474 USD/CHF 0.98997 0.99201 0.99336 0.99405 0.9954 0.99609 0.99813 EUR/CHF 1.10093 1.10262 1.10328 1.10431 1.10497 1.106 1.10769 AUD/USD 0.71296 0.71456 0.71518 0.71616 0.71678 0.71776 0.71936 USD/CAD 1.36281 1.36518 1.36671 1.36755 1.36908 1.36992 1.37229 NZD/USD 0.65987 0.66154 0.66222 0.66321 0.66389 0.66488 0.66655 EUR/GBP 0.76467 0.76898 0.77058 0.77329 0.77489 0.7776 0.78191 EUR/JPY 125.483 125.984 126.163 126.485 126.664 126.986 127.487 GBP/JPY 162.346 162.948 163.268 163.55 163.87 164.152 164.754 CHF/JPY 113.864 114.198 114.314 114.532 114.648 114.866 115.2 GBP/CHF 1.41466 1.42115 1.42525 1.42764 1.43174 1.43413 1.44062 USD/SEK 8.40011 8.43849 8.46395 8.47687 8.50233 8.51525 8.55363 USD/NOK 8.50702 8.5364 8.554 8.56578 8.58338 8.59516 8.62454 EUR/AUD 1.54091 1.54601 1.54798 1.55111 1.55308 1.55621 1.56131 EUR/CAD 1.50801 1.51362 1.516 1.51923 1.52161 1.52484 1.53045 AUD/CAD 0.97647 0.97795 0.97872 0.97943 0.9802 0.98091 0.98239 AUD/JPY 81.075 81.316 81.408 81.557 81.649 81.798 82.039 CAD/JPY 82.785 83.023 83.107 83.261 83.345 83.499 83.737
Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.
- Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
- The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.
Last Updated: Feb 18, 3:00 pm +03:00
|Symbol
|S3
|S2
|S1
|P
|R1
|R2
|R3
|EUR/USD
|1.10369
|1.1072
|1.10842
|1.11071
|1.11193
|1.11422
|1.11773
|USD/JPY
|113.517
|113.704
|113.776
|113.891
|113.963
|114.078
|114.265
|GBP/USD
|1.42726
|1.43163
|1.43423
|1.436
|1.4386
|1.44037
|1.44474
|USD/CHF
|0.98997
|0.99201
|0.99336
|0.99405
|0.9954
|0.99609
|0.99813
|EUR/CHF
|1.10093
|1.10262
|1.10328
|1.10431
|1.10497
|1.106
|1.10769
|AUD/USD
|0.71296
|0.71456
|0.71518
|0.71616
|0.71678
|0.71776
|0.71936
|USD/CAD
|1.36281
|1.36518
|1.36671
|1.36755
|1.36908
|1.36992
|1.37229
|NZD/USD
|0.65987
|0.66154
|0.66222
|0.66321
|0.66389
|0.66488
|0.66655
|EUR/GBP
|0.76467
|0.76898
|0.77058
|0.77329
|0.77489
|0.7776
|0.78191
|EUR/JPY
|125.483
|125.984
|126.163
|126.485
|126.664
|126.986
|127.487
|GBP/JPY
|162.346
|162.948
|163.268
|163.55
|163.87
|164.152
|164.754
|CHF/JPY
|113.864
|114.198
|114.314
|114.532
|114.648
|114.866
|115.2
|GBP/CHF
|1.41466
|1.42115
|1.42525
|1.42764
|1.43174
|1.43413
|1.44062
|USD/SEK
|8.40011
|8.43849
|8.46395
|8.47687
|8.50233
|8.51525
|8.55363
|USD/NOK
|8.50702
|8.5364
|8.554
|8.56578
|8.58338
|8.59516
|8.62454
|EUR/AUD
|1.54091
|1.54601
|1.54798
|1.55111
|1.55308
|1.55621
|1.56131
|EUR/CAD
|1.50801
|1.51362
|1.516
|1.51923
|1.52161
|1.52484
|1.53045
|AUD/CAD
|0.97647
|0.97795
|0.97872
|0.97943
|0.9802
|0.98091
|0.98239
|AUD/JPY
|81.075
|81.316
|81.408
|81.557
|81.649
|81.798
|82.039
|CAD/JPY
|82.785
|83.023
|83.107
|83.261
|83.345
|83.499
|83.737
Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.
- Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
- The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.