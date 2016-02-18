Pivot_Points_Hourly
Market News

Pivot_Points_Hourly

18 February 2016, 13:31
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
123

Pivot Points-Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 18, 3:00 pm +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.103691.10721.108421.110711.111931.114221.11773
USD/JPY113.517113.704113.776113.891113.963114.078114.265
GBP/USD1.427261.431631.434231.4361.43861.440371.44474
USD/CHF0.989970.992010.993360.994050.99540.996090.99813
EUR/CHF1.100931.102621.103281.104311.104971.1061.10769
AUD/USD0.712960.714560.715180.716160.716780.717760.71936
USD/CAD1.362811.365181.366711.367551.369081.369921.37229
NZD/USD0.659870.661540.662220.663210.663890.664880.66655
EUR/GBP0.764670.768980.770580.773290.774890.77760.78191
EUR/JPY125.483125.984126.163126.485126.664126.986127.487
GBP/JPY162.346162.948163.268163.55163.87164.152164.754
CHF/JPY113.864114.198114.314114.532114.648114.866115.2
GBP/CHF1.414661.421151.425251.427641.431741.434131.44062
USD/SEK8.400118.438498.463958.476878.502338.515258.55363
USD/NOK8.507028.53648.5548.565788.583388.595168.62454
EUR/AUD1.540911.546011.547981.551111.553081.556211.56131
EUR/CAD1.508011.513621.5161.519231.521611.524841.53045
AUD/CAD0.976470.977950.978720.979430.98020.980910.98239
AUD/JPY81.07581.31681.40881.55781.64981.79882.039
CAD/JPY82.78583.02383.10783.26183.34583.49983.737

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.