Pivot Points_Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points_Hourly

17 February 2016, 20:48
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
136

Pivot Points_Hourly



Last Updated: Feb 17, 10:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.111271.112731.113341.114191.11481.115651.11711
USD/JPY113.497113.805113.936114.113114.244114.421114.729
GBP/USD1.42371.426641.427791.429581.430731.432521.43546
USD/CHF0.988830.99030.990960.991770.992430.993240.99471
EUR/CHF1.102091.103591.104171.105091.105671.106591.10809
AUD/USD0.71430.715770.716440.717240.717910.718710.72018
USD/CAD1.363281.366861.368861.370441.372441.374021.3776
NZD/USD0.660410.661720.662480.663030.663790.664340.66565
EUR/GBP0.776160.777760.778570.779360.780170.780960.78256
EUR/JPY126.466126.807126.94127.148127.281127.489127.83
GBP/JPY162.045162.59162.799163.135163.344163.68164.225
CHF/JPY114.676114.863114.935115.05115.122115.237115.424
GBP/CHF1.411441.414631.415871.417821.419061.421011.4242
USD/SEK8.465668.482168.490418.498668.506918.515168.53166
USD/NOK8.516178.531778.538158.547378.553758.562978.57857
EUR/AUD1.546611.549881.55151.553151.554771.556421.55969
EUR/CAD1.519181.523141.525181.52711.529141.531061.53502
AUD/CAD0.979880.981430.982320.982980.983870.984530.98608
AUD/JPY81.36381.60881.70781.85381.95282.09882.343
CAD/JPY82.68382.97183.0883.25983.36883.54783.835

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.