The Bears Have a Problem': Here's your complete preview of a 4-day week for the US economy

Is the US economy headed into recession? The case keeps getting harder to make. This past week was a relatively quiet one for US economic data releases, but as Akin Oyedele notes, the case for recession got notably weaker with readings from the labor market and consumer spending pointing away from the broad-based slowdown you'd expect to see in an economy headed for contraction. But in spite of this solid economic data financial markets are clearly pricing in concerns about the economy and the future of....