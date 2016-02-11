Pivot Points - Daily
Market News

Pivot Points - Daily

11 February 2016, 08:04
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points - Daily

Last Updated: Feb 11, 10:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.090561.108341.118541.126121.136321.14391.16168
USD/JPY109.602111.745112.525113.888114.668116.031118.174
GBP/USD1.422481.436781.444431.451081.458731.465381.47968
USD/CHF0.949870.962330.967720.974790.980180.987250.99971
EUR/CHF1.088431.093191.096081.097951.100841.102711.10747
AUD/USD0.690980.699730.704540.708480.713290.717230.72598
USD/CAD1.349031.369681.380871.390331.401521.410981.43163
NZD/USD0.647920.656950.662580.665980.671610.675010.68404
EUR/GBP0.754890.765840.771440.776790.782390.787740.79869
EUR/JPY123.812126.206127.079128.6129.473130.994133.388
GBP/JPY159.086162.304163.424165.522166.642168.74171.958
CHF/JPY112.804114.939115.66117.074117.795119.209121.344
GBP/CHF1.379461.396011.404541.412561.421091.429111.44566
USD/SEK8.160738.284438.326578.408138.450278.531838.65553
USD/NOK8.322628.427878.465438.533128.570688.638378.74362
EUR/AUD1.513671.550921.570381.588171.607631.625421.66267
EUR/CAD1.505211.534341.5531.563471.582131.59261.62173
AUD/CAD0.95570.97040.978770.98510.993470.99981.0145
AUD/JPY77.7579.31879.84380.88681.41182.45484.022
CAD/JPY77.91879.93580.63681.95282.65383.96985.986

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.