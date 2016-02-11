Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

11 February 2016, 08:02
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
244

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 11, 10:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.123941.126491.127371.129041.129921.131591.13414
USD/JPY111.577112.05112.309112.523112.782112.996113.469
GBP/USD1.449851.451161.451741.452471.453051.453781.45509
USD/CHF0.968430.969980.970980.971530.972530.973080.97463
EUR/CHF1.095221.096141.096471.097061.097391.097981.0989
AUD/USD0.707040.708370.709250.70970.710580.711030.71236
USD/CAD1.391941.393641.394231.395341.395931.397041.39874
NZD/USD0.66530.666380.666930.667460.668010.668540.66962
EUR/GBP0.773760.775510.776120.777260.777870.779010.78076
EUR/JPY126.202126.626126.821127.05127.245127.474127.898
GBP/JPY162.052162.761163.128163.47163.837164.179164.888
CHF/JPY114.977115.378115.582115.779115.983116.18116.581
GBP/CHF1.406221.408761.410271.41131.412811.413841.41638
USD/SEK8.35098.37338.38768.39578.418.41818.4405
USD/NOK8.502748.519718.529358.536688.546328.553658.57062
EUR/AUD1.579541.58491.586681.590261.592041.595621.60098
EUR/CAD1.566481.570861.572361.575241.576741.579621.584
AUD/CAD0.987560.988930.989750.99030.991120.991670.99304
AUD/JPY79.21679.53479.7479.85280.05880.1780.488
CAD/JPY79.98280.30280.49580.62280.81580.94281.262

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.