Pivot Points - Hours
Market News

Pivot Points - Hours

10 February 2016, 07:36
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points - Hours

Last Updated: Feb 10, 9:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.127651.128551.129131.129451.130031.130351.13125
USD/JPY114.092114.301114.411114.51114.62114.719114.928
GBP/USD1.444581.44571.44641.446821.447521.447941.44906
USD/CHF0.971060.971670.971950.972280.972560.972890.9735
EUR/CHF1.096781.097521.097981.098261.098721.0991.09974
AUD/USD0.702950.7040.704440.705050.705490.70610.70715
USD/CAD1.388361.389771.390561.391181.391971.392591.394
NZD/USD0.659040.660020.660550.6610.661530.661980.66296
EUR/GBP0.77910.77980.780180.78050.780880.78120.7819
EUR/JPY128.955129.155129.275129.355129.475129.555129.755
GBP/JPY164.977165.332165.532165.687165.887166.042166.397
CHF/JPY117.341117.551117.666117.761117.876117.971118.181
GBP/CHF1.404811.405781.406371.406751.407341.407721.40869
USD/SEK8.393558.40078.403258.407858.41048.4158.42215
USD/NOK8.554238.560338.562478.566438.568578.572538.57863
EUR/AUD1.59521.598381.600421.601561.60361.604741.60792
EUR/CAD1.566941.569181.570581.571421.572821.573661.5759
AUD/CAD0.978720.979840.980340.980960.981460.982080.9832
AUD/JPY80.24980.48680.60280.72380.83980.9681.197
CAD/JPY81.84682.06982.17982.29282.40282.51582.738

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.