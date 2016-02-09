Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

9 February 2016, 14:42
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
273

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 9, 4:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.116961.119661.12121.122361.12391.125061.12776
USD/JPY114.137114.502114.659114.867115.024115.232115.597
GBP/USD1.43291.4371.438961.44111.443061.44521.4493
USD/CHF0.97530.977570.978530.979840.98080.982110.98438
EUR/CHF1.09731.098571.099211.099841.100481.101111.10238
AUD/USD0.687850.69380.696320.699750.702270.70570.71165
USD/CAD1.377981.384451.387941.390921.394411.397391.40386
NZD/USD0.650110.654040.655820.657970.659750.66190.66583
EUR/GBP0.77230.775510.77730.778720.780510.781930.78514
EUR/JPY128.411128.684128.804128.957129.077129.23129.503
GBP/JPY163.7164.624165.035165.548165.959166.472167.396
CHF/JPY116.771117.008117.106117.245117.343117.482117.719
GBP/CHF1.398951.405591.408531.412231.415171.418871.42551
USD/SEK8.428248.446998.45758.465748.476258.484498.50324
USD/NOK8.520648.564828.593228.6098.63748.653188.69736
EUR/AUD1.570611.587211.596781.603811.613381.620411.63701
EUR/CAD1.541091.551251.556831.561411.566991.571571.58173
AUD/CAD0.965140.969250.970850.973360.974960.977470.98158
AUD/JPY78.53279.45879.84880.38480.77481.3182.236
CAD/JPY81.29281.92982.21582.56682.85283.20383.84

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.