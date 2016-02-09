Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

9 February 2016, 12:46
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
114

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 9, 2:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.114331.117211.119131.120091.122011.122971.12585
USD/JPY114.668114.991115.16115.314115.483115.637115.96
GBP/USD1.43641.441281.44391.446161.448781.451041.45592
USD/CHF0.973930.977570.978850.981210.982490.984850.98849
EUR/CHF1.095611.097421.098161.099231.099971.101041.10285
AUD/USD0.699150.701660.702990.704170.70550.706680.70919
USD/CAD1.377011.382091.384161.387171.389241.392251.39733
NZD/USD0.656660.658770.660060.660880.662170.662990.6651
EUR/GBP0.771290.772850.773860.774410.775420.775970.77753
EUR/JPY128.194128.682128.993129.17129.481129.658130.146
GBP/JPY165.101165.927166.38166.753167.206167.579168.405
CHF/JPY116.35116.924117.288117.498117.862118.072118.646
GBP/CHF1.409741.414431.416131.419121.420821.423811.4285
USD/SEK8.41788.444958.456868.47218.484018.499258.5264
USD/NOK8.540378.561938.571118.583498.592678.605058.62661
EUR/AUD1.580691.585411.588391.590131.593111.594851.59957
EUR/CAD1.542141.547741.550971.553341.556571.558941.56454
AUD/CAD0.9720.974230.975350.976460.977580.978690.98092
AUD/JPY80.30380.7580.99281.19781.43981.64482.091
CAD/JPY82.16982.6482.91183.11183.38283.58284.053

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.