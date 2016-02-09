Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

9 February 2016, 08:03
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 9, 10:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.116161.118061.11871.119961.12061.121861.12376
USD/JPY114.24114.533114.727114.826115.02115.119115.412
GBP/USD1.436061.438411.439191.440761.441541.443111.44546
USD/CHF0.982450.983720.984550.984990.985820.986260.98753
EUR/CHF1.101481.102411.102741.103341.103671.104271.1052
AUD/USD0.701090.702450.703160.703810.704520.705170.70653
USD/CAD1.391821.392981.393581.394141.394741.39531.39646
NZD/USD0.658020.658930.659370.659840.660280.660750.66166
EUR/GBP0.776030.776630.776910.777230.777510.777830.77843
EUR/JPY128.228128.424128.538128.62128.734128.816129.012
GBP/JPY164.932165.186165.335165.44165.589165.694165.948
CHF/JPY116.116116.335116.464116.554116.683116.773116.992
GBP/CHF1.416581.417971.418491.419361.419881.420751.42214
USD/SEK8.410278.429278.441938.448278.460938.467278.48627
USD/NOK8.541528.561958.574328.582388.594758.602818.62324
EUR/AUD1.582921.587091.588481.591261.592651.595431.5996
EUR/CAD1.555781.55871.559681.561621.56261.564541.56746
AUD/CAD0.978680.979980.98070.981280.9820.982580.98388
AUD/JPY80.27280.53880.71480.80480.9881.0781.336
CAD/JPY81.89382.11482.2682.33582.48182.55682.777

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.