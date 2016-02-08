Robo Trading Lot Increased

Dear Clients and Partners!

We’re informing you that due to performance optimization of the server, which processes MT4-based Pro-Cent accounts, trading conditions for this account type will be changed starting February 8th, 2016. The minimum orders size will be increased from 0.01 to 0.1 lots.

The minimum step of the orders size for Pro-Cent accounts, along with existing parameters for MT4-based Fix-Cent accounts will remain intact, 0.01 lots. Trading conditions for MT5-based Pro-Cent accounts will not be changed.

Please, take into account this information when planning your trading operations and customizing the algorithms that are used in automatic trading systems.

Sincerely,

RoboForex