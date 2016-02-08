Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

8 February 2016, 13:23
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
125

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 8, 3:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.101861.107471.109741.113081.115351.118691.1243
USD/JPY116.256116.45116.549116.644116.743116.838117.032
GBP/USD1.43051.436351.439021.44221.444871.448051.4539
USD/CHF0.985210.989920.99280.994630.997510.999341.00405
EUR/CHF1.102491.104861.106111.107231.108481.10961.11197
AUD/USD0.70660.707780.708510.708960.709690.710140.71132
USD/CAD1.384891.387541.388651.390191.39131.392841.39549
NZD/USD0.660160.661490.662210.662820.663540.664150.66548
EUR/GBP0.768210.769920.770550.771630.772260.773340.77505
EUR/JPY128.547129.204129.464129.861130.121130.518131.175
GBP/JPY166.822167.543167.863168.264168.584168.985169.706
CHF/JPY116.143116.708116.92117.273117.485117.838118.403
GBP/CHF1.427951.431371.433491.434791.436911.438211.44163
USD/SEK8.369168.415888.444988.46268.49178.509328.55604
USD/NOK8.53388.567658.585258.60158.61918.635358.6692
EUR/AUD1.555041.562451.565061.569861.572471.577271.58468
EUR/CAD1.535711.541631.543611.547551.549531.553471.55939
AUD/CAD0.982220.983960.984850.98570.986590.987440.98918
AUD/JPY82.27782.48982.61582.70182.82782.91383.125
CAD/JPY83.483.64383.78183.88684.02484.12984.372

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.