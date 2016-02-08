Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

8 February 2016, 12:21
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
107

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 8, 2:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.11241.114611.115341.116821.117551.119031.12124
USD/JPY116.301116.497116.593116.693116.789116.889117.085
GBP/USD1.434881.440891.443021.44691.449031.452911.45892
USD/CHF0.988140.989780.990880.991420.992520.993060.9947
EUR/CHF1.105011.106231.106771.107451.107991.108671.10989
AUD/USD0.705480.707290.708060.70910.709870.710910.71272
USD/CAD1.383291.386171.387721.389051.39061.391931.39481
NZD/USD0.657670.66020.661510.662730.664040.665260.66779
EUR/GBP0.766060.768840.770520.771620.77330.77440.77718
EUR/JPY129.79130.066130.158130.342130.434130.618130.894
GBP/JPY167.226168.046168.347168.866169.167169.686170.506
CHF/JPY117.225117.459117.537117.693117.771117.927118.161
GBP/CHF1.423071.428931.43131.434791.437161.440651.44651
USD/SEK8.369158.398028.417148.426898.446018.455768.48463
USD/NOK8.503878.539378.563038.574878.598538.610378.64587
EUR/AUD1.56371.56941.571841.57511.577541.58081.5865
EUR/CAD1.541981.54691.548811.551821.553731.556741.56166
AUD/CAD0.982690.983830.984310.984970.985450.986110.98725
AUD/JPY82.09982.42582.57382.75182.89983.07783.403
CAD/JPY83.39283.69483.83783.99684.13984.29884.6

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.