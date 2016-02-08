Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

8 February 2016, 11:14
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
112

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 8, 1:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.110911.113971.115861.117031.118921.120091.12315
USD/JPY116.011116.431116.58116.851117117.271117.691
GBP/USD1.446311.448231.449391.450151.451311.452071.45399
USD/CHF0.987650.989680.990480.991710.992510.993740.99577
EUR/CHF1.103311.105751.106941.108191.109381.110631.11307
AUD/USD0.702440.706150.70760.709860.711310.713570.71728
USD/CAD1.378821.383671.386771.388521.391621.393371.39822
NZD/USD0.657560.66070.661840.663840.664980.666980.67012
EUR/GBP0.765730.767920.769190.770110.771380.77230.77449
EUR/JPY129.985130.278130.383130.571130.676130.864131.157
GBP/JPY168.329168.901169.121169.473169.693170.045170.617
CHF/JPY117.291117.553117.645117.815117.907118.077118.339
GBP/CHF1.431861.435131.436611.43841.439881.441671.44494
USD/SEK8.359328.388858.398828.418388.428358.447918.47744
USD/NOK8.493838.521898.540478.549958.568538.578018.60607
EUR/AUD1.550071.561591.56891.573111.580421.584631.59615
EUR/CAD1.533141.542151.547931.551161.556941.560171.56918
AUD/CAD0.981330.983550.984570.985770.986790.987990.99021
AUD/JPY81.59682.27782.52582.95883.20683.63984.32
CAD/JPY83.00383.56883.76884.13384.33384.69885.263

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.