Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

8 February 2016, 09:06
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
117

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 8, 11:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.110991.11251.113061.114011.114571.115521.11703
USD/JPY116.918117.134117.22117.35117.436117.566117.782
GBP/USD1.443941.448251.450541.452561.454851.456871.46118
USD/CHF0.991260.99240.993090.993540.994230.994680.99582
EUR/CHF1.105211.106061.106461.106911.107311.107761.10861
AUD/USD0.705950.708230.709550.710510.711830.712790.71507
USD/CAD1.38251.384511.38551.386521.387511.388531.39054
NZD/USD0.662170.663090.66350.664010.664420.664930.66585
EUR/GBP0.762780.764810.765620.766840.767650.768870.7709
EUR/JPY130.172130.445130.547130.718130.82130.991131.264
GBP/JPY169.846170.151170.294170.456170.599170.761171.066
CHF/JPY117.645117.855117.937118.065118.147118.275118.485
GBP/CHF1.436141.439741.441861.443341.445461.446941.45054
USD/SEK8.432358.447848.455978.463338.471468.478828.49431
USD/NOK8.5278.546988.556848.566968.576828.586948.60692
EUR/AUD1.556881.562141.564161.56741.569421.572661.57792
EUR/CAD1.539771.542221.54321.544671.545651.547121.54957
AUD/CAD0.980440.98290.984310.985360.986770.987820.99028
AUD/JPY82.93783.15583.27883.37383.49683.59183.809
CAD/JPY84.31584.46684.52884.61784.67984.76884.919

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.