Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

8 February 2016, 08:04
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 8, 10:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.112171.113031.113561.113891.114421.114751.11561
USD/JPY117.097117.27117.371117.443117.544117.616117.789
GBP/USD1.446831.448741.449521.450651.451431.452561.45447
USD/CHF0.992270.9930.993350.993730.994080.994460.99519
EUR/CHF1.105611.10631.106761.106991.107451.107681.10837
AUD/USD0.707880.708570.708930.709260.709620.709950.71064
USD/CAD1.385731.38671.387031.387671.3881.388641.38961
NZD/USD0.661350.662350.6630.663350.6640.664350.66535
EUR/GBP0.765510.766620.767340.767730.768450.768840.76995
EUR/JPY130.368130.592130.741130.816130.965131.04131.264
GBP/JPY169.8170.079170.23170.358170.509170.637170.916
CHF/JPY117.737117.944118.068118.151118.275118.358118.565
GBP/CHF1.437791.439741.440511.441691.442461.443641.44559
USD/SEK8.443438.455198.461548.466958.47338.478718.49047
USD/NOK8.531468.550978.562648.570488.582158.589998.6095
EUR/AUD1.56641.568281.569391.570161.571271.572041.57392
EUR/CAD1.543631.544671.545231.545711.546271.546751.54779
AUD/CAD0.982210.983240.983680.984270.984710.98530.98633
AUD/JPY83.02183.16183.24483.30183.38483.44183.581
CAD/JPY84.29584.45284.55484.60984.71184.76684.923

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.